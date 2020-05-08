El Paso Electric (EE -0.7% ) briefly fell as much as 2.5% after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission agreed to review a rehearing request from U.S. senators about the company's sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund.

"In order to afford additional time for consideration of the matters raised or to be raised, rehearing of the Commission’s order is hereby granted for the limited purpose of further consideration, and timely-filed rehearing requests will not be deemed denied by operation of law," according to a FERC filing.

FERC conditionally approved El Paso's sale to the J.P. Morgan-backed fund in late March.