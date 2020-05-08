Lear (LEA +9.5% ) leaps to two-month highs after Q1 earnings topped estimates despite challenges posed by the coronavirus, and Credit Suisse turned bullish on the stock, calling the results "solid amid the upheaval, and indicative that LEA is well positioned as a defensive supplier."

Upgrading his rating to Outperform from Neutral, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy touts Lear's "solid beat" even though it may not match the magnitude from blue-chip suppliers Aptiv and BorgWarner.

Morgan Stanley's Armintas Sinkevicius, who rates Lear at Equal Weight, says Q1 came in strong vs. a lowered bar in a challenging environment.

Baird analyst David Leiker, who has an Outperform rating on Lear, says the Q1 beat was driven by a combination of revenue and gross margin upside vs. Baird's estimates.

LEA's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.