Chinese cloud-computing company Kingsoft Cloud (KC) closes its first U.S. trading day up 38% to $23.49.

The company priced 30M ADS at $17 each, raising $510M in the offering at a roughly $3.7B valuation. The company originally planned to sell 25M shares but increased the size due to demand.

Spun off from software giant Kingsoft, KC competes with industry heavyweights Alibaba and Tencent.

Sales and losses: 1.24B RMB in sales with 714.3M RMB in losses for 2017, 2.22B RMB and 1.01B RMB in 2018, 3.96B RMB and 1.11B RMB in 2019.

Kingsoft is the first Chinese company to list in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic hit the stock market.