Intelsat, EchoStar/Hughes support FCC fee reworking
May 08, 2020 4:00 PM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)INTEQ, SATSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Intelsat (I +3.4%) and EchoStar and Hughes (SATS +4.3%) are uniting in support of a draft Regulatory Fee Order set for consideration by the FCC at a May 13 open meeting.
- That order is intended to level the playing field between U.S. and foreign satellite operators, reworking the regulatory fee structure and ensuring foreign operators pay for the work from which they benefit.
- That will have several benefits including removing an incentive for U.S. operators to move offshore, EchoStar/Hughes' Jennifer Manner says.
- "The draft Order's conclusion to require foreign-licensed satellite operators to pay regulatory fees is a fair result that treats all satellite operators providing service to the U.S. equally," says Intelsat's Susan Crandall.