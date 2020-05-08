Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) is a step closer to exiting bankruptcy protection after Judge Robert Drain says he'll approve the company's lease settlement with Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT).

The settlement - key to Windstream's planned exit - was opposed by a group of low-ranking creditors, who argued in part that it favored senior creditors including Elliott Management, Bloomberg reports.

It's estimated to transfer more than $1.2B in value to Windstream in exchange for releasing claims against Uniti.

The overall bankruptcy plan must still be approved by the court.