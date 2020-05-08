U.S. crude oil (CL1:COM) settled +5.1% to $24.74/bbl to wrap up a 25% surge this week on optimism over production cuts and rising demand for gasoline.

"While rising crude and product stocks continue to pose a threat to market fundamentals, key trends on both the supply and demand side have shifted bullish in recent data," says Robbie Fraser, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric.

In its latest oil assessment, IHS Markit says Q2 will "see the largest volume of liquids production cuts, including shut-in production, in the history of the oil industry."

The report expects as much as 17M bbl/day of total liquids production, including nearly 14M bbl/day of crude oil output, to be cut or shut-in during the April-June period, while oil demand comes in 22M bbl/day below year-ago levels.

The demand side is likely the most important given current conditions, Fraser says, and "much of the current market optimism connects to consecutive weeks of demand improvement for most refined products."

The S&P energy sector is the top performer for the day ( +4.5% ) and the week ( +8.1% ).

