The CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) annual meeting ended with seven proxy proposals approved, the company says.

Shareholders re-elected Frank Drendel, Joanne Maguire and Thomas Manning as Class I directors for terms ending in 2023; ratified the company's accountant; and approved a nonbinding say-on-pay resolution (as well as setting up annual advisory compensation votes).

They also approved eliminating restrictions on issuing common shares in connection with conversion/redemption of preferred shares or Carlyle's exercise of participation rights, and on the voting of preferred shares and additional shares under the 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Separately, holders of Series A convertible preferred stock (voting as a separate class) re-elected Daniel Akerson and Patrick McCarter as directors with terms ending in 2021.