Investors shrug off record job losses to lift stocks to strong gains

Stocks closed near their highs of the day to clinch a weekly gain, breaking two straight weeks of declines, as investors looked past unprecedented U.S. unemployment data for April; Dow +1.9% , S&P 500 +1.7% , Nasdaq +1.6% .

In the ugliest monthly jobs report on record, the U.S. lost 20.5M jobs in April to bring the unemployment rate to 14.7%.

But the numbers were just old news to investors, who are more interested in where the jobs market will be in July, which helps explain the apparent disconnect between a miserable labor market and a strong stock market.

On that note, Apple reportedly is reopening some U.S. stores next week, a measure some investors use as a real-time virus risk proxy.

For the week, Dow +2.5% , S&P 500 +3.5% , Nasdaq +6% .

The S&P 500 has now rebounded more than 30% from its virus low and is just 13.5% away from its record high, while the Nasdaq Composite has climbed more than 35% off its lows and is now actually up 1.6% for 2020.

The two-year Treasury yield hit an all-time low of 0.105% before settling 3 bps higher at 0.14%, while the 10-year yield rose 5 bps to 0.68%.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil settled +5.1% to $24.74/bbl as the count of active drilling rigs plunged to an 11-year low.