Honda (NYSE:HMC) says it will gradually ramp up operations at its vehicle and auto parts factories in the U.S. and Canada starting next Monday, joining several automakers restarting North American production for the first time since mid-March.

The company plans to stagger its reopening to allow workers to get used to new safety practices, including temperature checks and social-distancing measures.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) also plans to reopen U.S. plants from May 11, while Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) says it will delay its restart indefinitely while it evaluates market demand; GM, Ford (NYSE:F) and Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) plan to resume U.S. production beginning May 18.