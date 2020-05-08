It's almost 5G's moment to take on fixed broadband, Nomura says

New data on Internet speeds is giving Nomura Instinet new ammunition for a view it's held for years, favoring mobile communications plays over fixed-line - in large part due to the prospect of 5G giving wireless operators an entry into a high-growth, high-margin Internet market.

That's backed up by the data from monitoring firm Opensignal, the firm says, pointing to 5G speeds "greatly" exceeding that of Wi-Fi.

The crowd-sourced data showed 5G prevailing in seven of eight surveyed countries, including: the UK (where it logged 138 Mbps vs. fixed-line's 34 Mbps); Spain (146 Mbps vs. 47); and Australia (164 Mbps to 26). Wi-Fi was faster than 5G in the United States (60 Mbps to 52), though American 5G is hindered by low-band spectrum until Q3, Nomura notes.

And even as more demand creates a congestion headwinds, new spectrum will be a tailwind. "Mid-band spectrum means 5G will be ubiquitous," the firm says, noting most nations in the survey deployed 5G in mid-band.

Aside from faster speed (of which users may not need so much), mobile broadband may be higher quality: "It should be no surprise that cellular handles roaming, security, power, and long sessions better than Wi-Fi," it says.

And with the opportunity set to become reality as soon as next year, Nomura is picking favorites in AT&T (NYSE:T), as well as T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), which it notes "this week virtually licked its chops at the opportunity to compete with cable in broadband in 2021." As for Verizon (NYSE:VZ), it's "temporarily wedged" between benefits of unlimited pricing in 2018-2019 and next year's 5G opportunity.