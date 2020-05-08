Copper prices (HG1:COM) climbed again today after a rebound in Chinese imports of the metal indicates the country's manufacturing and construction sector may be emerging faster than anticipated from the coronavirus slump.

Front-month Comex May copper futures closed +1% to $2.4085/lb. for a fifth consecutive gain and their best week since February 2019; prices have recovered 14% from a multiyear low hit in late March.

Customs data released yesterday showed China's refined copper imports in April rose 14% Y/Y to nearly 442K metric tons, as factory and construction activity continue to ramp up.

Stocks and commodities in general got another boost today as top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China reportedly pledged to create favorable conditions for their recent trade deal.

Relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, RIO, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: OTC:JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC