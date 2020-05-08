After passing up the leveraged loan market, BMC Software will sell junk bonds to finance a buyout of Compuware, Bloomberg reports.

That's reportedly because conditions are better in high-yield, building the case for an all-bond structure (with first- and second-lien notes in dollars and a first-lien note in euros).

Investor calls for a $1.25B secured bond offering will come May 11-13, and it may price May 14, according to the report.

BMC has been part of KKR since being bought from Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital; Compuware is owned by Thoma Bravo.