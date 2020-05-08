Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) has another win in its path out of bankruptcy, as Judge Robert Drain approved an equity backstop agreement that could help it exit, Bloomberg reports.

The agreement would see creditors including Elliott Management agree to buy up to $750M of shares in the new Windstream.

As with the approval of the Windstream/Uniti lease settlement, low-ranking creditors again opposed the deal - saying the breakup fee is too large, and that a related rights offering isn't necessary (because proceeds would pay down debt Elliott already holds).