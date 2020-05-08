Alliant Energy (LNT +3.8% ) says Q1 results were not significantly affected by COVID-19, but all classes of its retail power sales fell 9% in April, prompting the company to forecast a 5% decline in overall retail sales this year.

April's drop included a 13% decline in its commercial and industrial sales partially offset by a 4% increase in the residential sector.

Q1 earnings jumped $0.20/share from the year-ago period, driven by higher rate bases for Interstate Power and Light in Iowa, and Wisconsin Power and Light, but partially offset by lower electric and natural gas sales volumes due to warmer than normal temperatures.

Alliant CEO John Larsen told today's earnings conference call that as part of the company's "generation transition," it brought 400 MW of wind capacity online in Iowa in Q1, and expects to add 200 MW of additional wind capacity later this year.