Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Retevmo treatment is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for three types of tumors: non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer and other types of thyroid cancers.

The FDA calls Retevmo (selpercatinib) "the first therapy approved specifically for cancer patients with RET gene alterations," a mutation that occurs in ~2% of lung cancers and 10%-20% of papillary thyroid cancers.

Lilly's drug is part of a trend of treating cancer based on a patient's genetics rather than the location in the body where the disease originated.

Lilly will price the drug at $20,600 for 30 days of treatment, the head of the company's oncology division tells Reuters.