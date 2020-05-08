Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will not be permitted to reopen its California plan, at least for now, after Alameda County officials said the company had not meet the necessary criteria.

CEO Elon Musk had told workers that the Fremont factory was poised to resume production after Gov. Newsom said the state would allow some businesses to emerge from shelter-in-place restrictions, but Alameda County is taking a more hardline approach with its own shelter-in-place order effective through May 31.

A local health official notes the county has been working with the company but has not given the green light.

Separately, Tesla discloses it entered into a 4B yuan ($565.5M) working capital loan contract with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for the expansion of production at its Shanghai Gigafactory.

The loan will be used only for expenditures related to production at the Shanghai plant, the 8-K filing says.

Finally, Sascha Zahnd, who took over as Tesla's Europe chief less than a year ago, reportedly is leaving the company after disputes with Musk.