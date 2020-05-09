Juul cuts its internal valuation to $13B

Citing volatility in public markets and new financial projections in the U.S. and overseas, Juul Labs (JUUL) slashed its internal valuation by 35% to roughly $13B, reports Bloomberg.

Juul plans to downsize Europe's presence and expects to cut a third of its force, following increased regulatory scrutiny on the company and the industry.

Recent valuation of $13B is roughly in line with Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which bought a 35% stake in Juul in 2018 and has since marked its holdings down to a level that implies a valuation of about $12B.