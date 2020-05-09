Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) files F-3 for resale of 187M common stock for holders pursuant to recent capital raise.

The common shares registered for sale are issuable upon the exercise of warrants to purchase common shares.

Seanergy will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares, but will receive proceeds from cash exercise of the warrants resulting in gross proceeds of ~$23.2M.

This registration is related to resale of warrants placed on previous offerings.

The company is pausing capital market participation in the near-term.