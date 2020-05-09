Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) expects to reopen 26 of its stores on or about May 15, 2020, including certain stores in Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah.

However, the company is uncertain with its stores in California, which represent 40% of its stores and 50% of its total sales in FY19.

1Q20 total net sales was ~$77.3M (-40.7% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $99.2M

The combination of furloughs and management pay cuts has reduced the Company’s cash payroll costs by approximately $1.4 million per week since the beginning of April 2020.

In order to protect its liquidity, the company has withhold contractual lease obligations for April and May 2020 totaling $13.4M.

“We anticipate customer traffic and sales activity will remain well below normal levels following the reopening of stores, which we expect will negatively impact our near-term profitability and cash flows from our reopened stores,” commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Expects to release its Q1 results after the market close on June 3, 2020.

Source: Press Release