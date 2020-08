As its plant in China sits idle on a temporary basis, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is still showing forward motion by securing a 4B yuan ($565M) lending line from a Chinese bank for continued expansion of production at Gigafactory Shanghai.

An unsecured revolving-loan facility was set up by a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Shanghai's Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The funds can only be used by the automaker for expenditures related to production at the plant in Shanghai.

SEC Form 8-K