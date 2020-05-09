A recent filing by Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) lifts constraints on investors selling stakes, including Sir Richard Branson.

The change is notable because Branson has been in the public spotlight for seeking state help for Virgin Group's struggling airlines businesses.

While the filing was made by the company last week, the wildcard of Branson selling shares has just been bandied about over the last day.

Branson has a $1B investment in Virgin Galactic as well as about $600M in Virgin Orbit, but risks losing control of Virgin Atlantic if he stands pat.

Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 74% YTD.