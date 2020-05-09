CNBC pulls out an interesting factoid on Pershing Square's upped investment in Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) earlier this week.

Bill Ackman's firm is noted to have a stellar record in the restaurant sector, batting 100% with six winning investments out of six tries. Of the four that were 13D filings, they averaged a 55.22% return versus 17.57% for the S&P 500 Index for the same period.

Shares of QSR were up 7.2% last week with its Popeyes chains one of the surprise standouts in the restaurant industry during the pandemic.