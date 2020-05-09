Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) lands emergency use authorization from the FDA for a new antigen test that could help rapidly screen people for COVID-19.

Sofia 2 is described as utilizing the original Sofia fluorescent chemistry design while improving upon the graphical user interface and optics system to provide an accurate, objective and automated result in 15 minutes.

The FDA says the antigen tests can be produced at lower prices than PCR tests and potentially be scaled up to test millions of Americans a day, although there is a warning that they also have a higher chance of false negatives.

Shares of QDEL have doubled over the last 90 days.