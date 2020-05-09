AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce the FDA nod for the use of Lynparza (olaparib), combined with bevacizumab (Roche's Avastin), as first-line maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemo and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency-positive status defined by either a deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA mutation, and/or genomic instability.

The approval is the sixth in the U.S. for the PARP inhibitor.