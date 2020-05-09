Elon Musk says Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. His tweet maintains that the "unelected & ignorant" Interim Health Officer of Alameda is acting contrary to the governor, the U.S. president and the Constitution.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA."

No rest for the Tesla board today.