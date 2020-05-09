Disney demonstrates Shanghai changes for press
May 09, 2020 2:44 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor75 Comments
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) today took journalists on a tour of Shanghai Disneyland to demonstrate what's changed and how the park will proceed when it reopens to the public Monday.
- That includes an initial temperature screening location, ground markers for social distancing (and staffers deployed throughout the park to remind guests on that issue), and a "continuous" wipedown, sanitizing and disinfection of high-touch surfaces.
- And the park will initially limit guests even below the mandated 30% capacity cap: It fits 80,000 people, so a 30% cap means 24,000 visitors per day. Disney will admit fewer than 24,000 at first, and ramp that up to 24,000 over the course of a few weeks.
- Rides will have markers where guests can sit or stand (for example, every other row in a boat for Pirates of the Caribbean will be empty).
- "With our limited numbers of attendees every day, we believe everyone will be able to see almost everything they want," says Disney's Andrew Bolstein.