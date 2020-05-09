Disney demonstrates Shanghai changes for press

  • Disney (NYSE:DIS) today took journalists on a tour of Shanghai Disneyland to demonstrate what's changed and how the park will proceed when it reopens to the public Monday.
  • That includes an initial temperature screening location, ground markers for social distancing (and staffers deployed throughout the park to remind guests on that issue), and a "continuous" wipedown, sanitizing and disinfection of high-touch surfaces.
  • And the park will initially limit guests even below the mandated 30% capacity cap: It fits 80,000 people, so a 30% cap means 24,000 visitors per day. Disney will admit fewer than 24,000 at first, and ramp that up to 24,000 over the course of a few weeks.
  • Rides will have markers where guests can sit or stand (for example, every other row in a boat for Pirates of the Caribbean will be empty).
  • "With our limited numbers of attendees every day, we believe everyone will be able to see almost everything they want," says Disney's Andrew Bolstein.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.