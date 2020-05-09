Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are backing away from a deal announced in December to take a 20% stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Global Business Travel, WSJ reports.

The deal was scheduled to close Thursday, but representatives for the two P-E firms told AmEx Wednesday that they would not participate in the closing, according to the report.

A Carlyle spokesperson told WSJ that AmEx had violated several terms of the deal, and "as a result we are seeking a judicial confirmation that we have no obligation to close the transaction."

AmEx Global Business Travel, which is 50%-owned by American Express, offers airfare and hotel-booking services to large and midsize businesses, but revenues have plummeted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.