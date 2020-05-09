CNET reports that Eric Schmidt is no longer at Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) after leaving his role of "technical advisor on science and technology issues" in February.

He began that position back in 2018, putting an end to his seven-year run as executive chairman of Google and then parent company Alphabet.

The old guard is bowing out. Late last year, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, handed over leadership to Sundar Pichai, while David Drummond, the company's 14-year legal chief, retired in January after scrutiny over past relationships.