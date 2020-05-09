State health departments, rather than the federal government, will distribute doses of Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir to hospitals, after doctors raised questions about the allocation.

"State and local health departments have the greatest insight into community-level needs in the COVID-19 response, including appropriate distribution of a treatment in limited supply," read a statement from the DHHS.

Gilead is donating about 607K vials of the experimental drug over the next six weeks to treat an estimated 78K hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It's part of the 1.5M vials of remdesivir the company is donating worldwide.