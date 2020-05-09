Dr. Atul Gawande is in advanced discussions to step down as CEO of Haven, the healthcare entity backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), WSJ reports.

Haven has launched a search for a replacement, while Gawande wants to take on a less operational role that "focuses more on policy and advocacy work."

The transition suggests a slow start for Haven since its splashy unveiling in January 2018, which touted a healthcare overhaul by lowering costs, increasing access and making insurance benefits easier to understand.