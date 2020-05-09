Airlines for America, which represents the largest U.S. airlines including American (NASDAQ:AAL), United (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV), is backing the TSA checking temperatures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure will "add an extra layer of protection for passengers as well as airline and airport employees... and provide additional public confidence that is critical to relaunching air travel and our nation's economy."

No decision has been made on whether to mandate the checks, but they would follow the industry requiring facial coverings for all flying passengers.