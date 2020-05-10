Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-480.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $939.22M (-21.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UAA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Under Armour Facing A Tough Earnings Report