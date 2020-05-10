Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (-10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CZR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.