Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.43M (-2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EBIX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.