Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.64M (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LOGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.