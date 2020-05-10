Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (-9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ZBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.