Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.72 (+29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.88M (+52.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PTLA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.