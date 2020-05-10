CONSOL Energy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2020 1:27 PM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)CEIXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-53.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $322.75M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CEIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.