International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.