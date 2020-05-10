Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.33M (+101.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GBDC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.