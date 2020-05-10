GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.1M (+167.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GWPH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.