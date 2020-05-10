Fed unlikely to consider negative interest rates - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that Federal Reserve officials regard negative interest rates as a very last resort, and a remote one, to stimulate the economy from the COVID-induced downturn.

The issue resurfaced a few days ago when the futures markets began moving in the direction that signaled expectations that the fed funds rate would drop below zero by year-end.

Central bankers have stated that they prefer to use the same tools used after the 2008 financial crisis, including the purchase of long-term securities and explicit guidance on the length of time they plan to buy assets and keep rates low. They have also discussed combining these approaches with yields pegged to Treasury securities.

Central banks in Europe and Japan pushed short-term rates into negative territory in recent years with mixed results.

One major deterrent against negative rates in the U.S. is the potential disruption to the financial system due to the significant reliance on money market mutual funds by short-term funding markets.

