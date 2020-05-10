Latin American carrier Avianca (NYSE:AVH) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after travel bans across the region forced the Colombian airline to ground its fleet.

The airline, which faced a $65M bond payment due today, has not flown a regularly scheduled passenger flight since late March, and most of its 20K employees have gone without pay.

Avianca, which counts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) among its stakeholders, had $4.9B in short- and long-term debt as of year-end 2019, a 20% increase over 2018.

United stands to lose up to $700M in loans related to Avianca.