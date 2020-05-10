Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, adding to the list of retailers brought down by the combination of excessive debt and COVID-19 shutdowns.

Stage says it will simultaneously solicit bids for a going concern sale of the business or any of assets and initiate an orderly wind-down of operations, and would halt the wind-down at certain locations if it receives a viable going-concern bid.

The company expects the first phase of ~557 stores will reopen on May 15, the second phase of 67 stores should open on May 28, and the rest of the chain is seen opening on June 4.