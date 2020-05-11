From Monday, citizens who cannot work from home are being "actively encouraged" to go back to work, but avoid using public transport if possible.

"If there are outbreaks, if there are problems, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes," added Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The country has suffered the highest numbers of deaths in Europe, with nearly 32K people dying from COVID-19, while BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has said economy could shrink by as much as 35% in Q2 if lockdown measures - imposed on March 23 - continued.

FTSE 100 +0.8% ; Sterling -0.1% to $1.2393.

Other details: By June 1, a phased reopening of shops and primary schools could begin. Some secondary-school pupils could also be allowed back into schools before the summer vacation. In July at the earliest, some businesses in the hospitality industry and other public places could reopen, provided social distancing could be maintained. The U.K. will also soon introduce measures to impose quarantines on people arriving in the country by air.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, FKU, FLGB, HEWU, UGBP, ZGBR