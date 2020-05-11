Mnuchin talks unemployment rate, fiscal relief

The jobs numbers on Friday, which displayed an unemployment rate of 14.7% in April, are "probably going to get worse before they get better," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News.

"What I said is you're going to have a very, very bad second quarter," he added, saying that "next year is going to be a great year" and the U.S. could see "permanent economic damage" if the country does not reopen.

The White House is also talking about more fiscal measures to ease the economic pain, but doesn't want to bail out states that were "poorly managed."