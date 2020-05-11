In the 3 days following Carnival Cruise's (NYSE:CCL) announcement that it will offer some cruises in August, bookings surged 600% compared to the previous 3 days, and were 200% higher than the same time period in 2019, TMZ reports, citing a rep with Cruise Planners, an American Express travel franchise.

With pent up demand, and attractive discounts, it's hard to read too much into early bookings. And, of course, the CDC must sign of on sending cruises off before anyone goes anywhere.

CDC guidelines to reopening the seas are said to include health screenings, doctors notes that passengers aren't at-risk, no self-serve buffets, and restricted occupancy in dining rooms, gyms, theaters and nightclubs.

Most of the clients are described as young, healthy and eager to travel.

Carnival shares are down 3.9% in early Monday morning trading, with 137K shares changing hands.

Related stocks: RCL, NCLH