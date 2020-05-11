How has the coronavirus crisis affected the biggest U.S. mall operators?

Initial results will be seen today as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) reports first quarter figures, followed by the earnings of rival Macerich (NYSE:MAC) tomorrow.

Their outlooks for the next few months will be more closely watched than ever before, with malls slowly beginning to reopen and tenants that have either gone out of business or are nearing the edge.

Mall operators collected only 15% of April rent and trends are looking worse for May, according to CenterSquare Investment Management.