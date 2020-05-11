Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 5M ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.60/share and issuance of unregistered warrants to purchase same number of shares, in a registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of $3M.

The five and one-half years warrants will have an exercise price of $0.80/ordinary share.

Net proceeds will be used to advance the ongoing clinical development of C-Scan and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 13.