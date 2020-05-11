Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) is +11% premarket on 285K shares after announcing late Friday it acquired for $18M (from a company affiliated with its CEO) a 100% ownership interest in three Marshall Island companies that each own one ultra-high specification scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt eco MR product/chemical tanker, all currently under construction in Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea.

The consideration will be paid in instalments through the vessels’ delivery dates.

The three tankers are scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.

TOPS anticipates it will enter into financing arrangements for the vessels prior to their delivery from the shipyard.

Each of the three product tankers have time charters with Central Tankers Chartering Inc (a company affiliated with the company’s CEO) for a firm term of five years plus two additional optional years. The total potential gross revenue backlog from these contracts is about $127.5M.